SIOUX CITY – Patrick Jacobson-Schulte has been named Briar Cliff University’s 12th president.

Jacobson-Schulte has been serving as the Interim President since July 2022, replacing Rachelle Keck. He joined Briar Cliff University in June of 2021 as the Vice President of Finance.

His selection was announced during a press conference Thursday afternoon, with a variety of students, staff members and community members in attendance.

"I feel excited," Jacobson-Schulte said. "I’m excited now to continue the momentum we have moving forward here at Briar Cliff."

Jacobson-Schulte was praised for his hands-on approach with the students and campus, where many said he can be seen on a regular basis walking around, speaking with students and cheering them on during a variety of athletic events.

Kennedy Anderson, a senior in Briar Cliff's nursing program and the student council president, was part of the president search committee. She said students had been asking her all week who the next president was going to be.

“The joke was if he didn’t get it they were going to start a student strike,” she said. When it was announced that Jacobson-Schulte had been selected, students in attendance started cheering and chanting his name.

Jacobson-Schulte said the student body at Briar Cliff is “exceptional.” He said being a father to four children helps him be able to resonate with the students and he is willing to put himself out there for the students.

Briar Cliff University launched a nationwide presidential search in October 2022. Out of 50 candidates, three finalists, including Jacobson-Schulte, were invited to campus to interview.

Steve Stouffer, Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees Chair, said it was a through search process that involved a variety of groups throughout the university. He said the aspects of Jacobson-Schulte that stood out to the board of trustees and the search committee were his engagement, unique problem-solving skills, servant leadership skills and ability to embrace the college’s values.

“It is not uncommon to see Dr. Jacobson-Schulte around campus, connecting with students, visiting various employees, or waving the BCU flag at athletic events. He is a collaborative leader who understands the value of building relationships and community,” said Stouffer. “We have witnessed incredible momentum these past few years and we remain confident in Dr. Jacobson-Schulte’s ability to maintain and increase this momentum, allowing Briar Cliff to be here for another 100 or more years.”

Anderson said from a student perspective they wanted a president who had longevity and who wanted to improve campus life.

“We’ve really enjoyed having Patrick as interim,” she said. “I really love his energy and how bought in he is to the students. “

The university will celebrate 100 years in Sioux City in 2030 and Jacobson-Schulte previously said there is a lot of energy on how to set the foundation for the next 100 years.

Jacobson-Schulte said people share a sense of pride for Briar Cliff and used the word as an acronym for what the university focuses and how the university will continue for another 100 years. P stands for programs, R for rigor, I for identity, D for diversity, and E for engagement, he said.

Originally from Lakeville, Minnesota, Jacobson-Schulte is a practicing Catholic who has experience in finance and administration within educational institutions.

Jacobson-Schulte attended Saint Cloud State University (in St. Cloud, Minnesota) for his bachelor's in economics and masters in business administration and Saint Mary's University of Minnesota for a doctorate in business administration. Saint Mary’s is a private catholic university in Winona, Minnesota.

He previously worked at the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University, two separate private catholic colleges that share academic programs.

Jacobson-Schulte said he has many of the same feelings for Briar Cliff as he had for the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University.

“They’re Catholic Benedictine, here’s Catholic Franciscan. That feel, that community, really is present,” he said.

When it was announced Briar Cliff president Rachelle Keck was selected to become president of Grand View University, the Board of Trustees and Keck selected Jacobson-Schulte to serve as interim.

After being selected as interim president, Jacobson-Schulte made it known that he hoped to serve as the next official president, and said he would show the board why he was the best suited for the position.