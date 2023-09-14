SIOUX CITY — Patrick Jacobson-Schulte is a father first and foremost, so as president of Briar Cliff University, he brings that energy to interacting with his students.

Walking through campus, Jacobson-Schulte sends hello and peace marks to students along the way, as well as calling many by their name and asking how their day is going. At sporting events, Jacobson-Schulte is known for bringing along a Chargers flag and when he doesn’t students are disappointed.

“They absolutely love it,” he said.

While Jacobson-Schulte sees it as a way to connect with the students, he also sees it as a way to encourage them to lower their guard and be vulnerable.

“Now’s the time where you can take chances, be vulnerable, laugh at yourself, find your way,” he said. “If I show them that I can break down and be vulnerable, then for them, it sets an example.”

Jacobson-Schulte’s desire to be personable and connect with the campus will be on showcase during his inauguration as Briar Cliff’s 12th president on Friday.

Despite being outgoing, Jacobson-Schulte said he is shy about being the center of attention for such a large event. He feels the event is more about the university as a whole and the foundation that has led to this point.

When asked what he wanted for the inauguration, Jacobson-Schulte said he wanted it to be personable. He chose to have his children be the main speakers at his inauguration.

Jacobson-Schulte has four adult children. He said they are going to talk about having him as a dad and how he shaped who they are today.

“Because that’s exactly what I’m here to do,” he said.

Jacobson-Schulte joined Briar Cliff in June 2021 as vice president of finance, and succeeded former president Rachelle Keck the following year, after Keck was chosen to be the president of Grand View University in Des Moines. He was officially selected as president in March.

At the time of his selection, students were excited.

Jacobson-Schulte was praised for his hands-on approach with the students and campus, where many said he can be seen on a regular basis walking around, speaking with students and cheering them on during a variety of athletic events.

Kennedy Anderson, a senior in Briar Cliff’s nursing program and the student council president at the time was part of the president search committee. She said students had been asking her all week who the next president was going to be.

“The joke was if he didn’t get it they were going to start a student strike,” she said. When it was announced that Jacobson-Schulte had been selected, students in attendance started cheering and chanting his name.

“It is not uncommon to see Dr. Jacobson-Schulte around campus, connecting with students, visiting various employees, or waving the BCU flag at athletic events. He is a collaborative leader who understands the value of building relationships and community,” said Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees Chair Steve Stouffer.

Originally from Minnesota, Jacobson-Schulte was the first in his family to graduate from college. He began his college career at Saint John’s University — a private, Catholic Benedictine institution.

He studied there for only a year because his education was put on hold for a time when he got married and had a child, but Saint John’s left an impression on him.

He previously worked at the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John’s University, two separate private catholic colleges that share academic programs.

Jacobson-Schulte attended Saint Cloud State University for his bachelor’s in economics and master’s in business administration and the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota for a doctorate in business administration. Saint Mary’s is a private catholic university in Winona, Minnesota.

His experiences at those universities have helped develop his values and moral compass.

“I want to be a good person, I want to reverence what God has given us, I want to care for my community, I want to be a strong partner and I want to serve on behalf of,” he said. “That’s a key piece of why I’m here.”

When selected as interim president, Jacobson-Schulte’s goal was to serve as the president and use his interim term to showcase why he was the best for the position.

Jacobson-Schulte said he is a servant leader and takes time to listen to others’ voices. After being selected as interim, he stayed confident in the role that he had at the university. He was not just a placeholder while serving as interim.

Jacobson-Schulte was doing the work of a president during his interim year, so once he was selected, it was more of a mentality change.

“This is really now by my leadership and my design with an amazing team, amazing board of trustees,” he said. “I tried to not let that overwhelm me.

He said the university will see change in the coming years as a way to move forward and adapt to the current world and the needs of the students.