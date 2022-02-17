Briar Cliff president is finalist for Grand View University president

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Keck is one of four finalists for president of Grand View University in Des Moines.

Grand View launched a national search for a new president following the retirement of current president Kent Henning, who has served the university for 22 years.

Keck has been president of Briar Cliff since July 2018. Prior to her appointment, she served as the private Sioux City school's executive president and university counsel.

Keck will continue to serve Briar Cliff throughout this process alongside the board of trustees and executive leadership team, according to a joint statement Thursday from Board of Trustees Chair Steve Freeman and Chair-Elect Mark Ward.

"The vice presidents have a combined total of over 83 years of experience in higher education with over 40 years of service to Briar Cliff University. This leadership team is critical to the university and will assist during a transition, if that becomes necessary," the statement said.

"We are grateful to Dr. Keck for her energy, enthusiasm, communication, and leadership to advance Briar Cliff University."

Keck and the three other finalists will visit the Grand View campus over the next two weeks for a series of meetings with faculty, staff, university leadership, students and the board of trustees.

The other finalists are Jody Stanton Fournier, provost and vice president of learning and psychology professor at Capital University; Elizabeth Frombgen, vice president for academic affairs and dean at Thiel College; and Daniel J. Shipp, current vice chancellor for strategic initiative and associate to the chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The private college is expected to select a new president in early March.

Before coming to Briar Cliff, Keck was the executive director of philanthropy and alumni relations at Indian Hills Community College and director of planned giving at the University of Iowa Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.