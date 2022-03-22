Briar Cliff president selected as Grand View University president

SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Keck has been selected as the 14th president of Grand View University.

Keck will be the first female leader of the Des Moines-based college since its inception in 1896.

One of four finalists for the post, Keck was announced as the private four-year school's selection at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Keck has been president of Briar Cliff since July 2018. Before her appointment, she served as the private Sioux City school's executive president and university counsel.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Briar Cliff University as president,” Keck said in a statement. “While I am excited for the future at Grand View University and moving closer to family, Briar Cliff is where my presidential career began and will always hold a deep place in my heart.”

Keck will remain at Briar Cliff through June. An interim president is set to be appointed by July 1, as the university's Board of Trustees conducts a nationwide search for Keck's successor. The board intends to appoint the next president by summer 2023.

Former Briar Cliff board chair Steve Freeman has been assisting with the school's presidential transition plan and will remain in an advisory capacity until the trustees appoint an interim president.

“Keck has an opportunity to once again be located close to her loved ones and return to the area her career first began,” said Mark Ward, chair of the Briar Cliff Board of Trustees. “On behalf of the board and Briar Cliff University community, we want to thank Dr. Keck for her years of service, visionary leadership, and the impact she has made during her tenure. We wish her the very best.”

Keck and her husband, Jim, have four children, three of whom live in the Des Moines metro area.

An Iowa native, Keck will succeed Grand View President Kent Henning, who will retire at the end of June after 22 years with the school.

"Grand View University shines as a visionary leader in the field, dedicated to the holistic education of graduates prepared to lead and serve in our diverse and changing world,” Keck said. "Our entrepreneurial mindset, our critical location in the largest and fastest-growing city in the state, our connection to business and government, as well as the notable acumen and dedication of our faculty, staff, alumni and board have and will continue to be vital elements of Grand View University’s ongoing success."

A first-generation college student, Keck graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She earned her juris doctorate from the University of Iowa and her doctor of philosophy degree in education from Drake University in Des Moines.

Keck began her career as a prosecutor before establishing her own law firm. She also served on the Wartburg College Board of Regents, where she developed a passion for higher education that led her to philanthropy roles at the University of Iowa Foundation as its director of planned giving, and later at Indian Hills Community College as its executive director for Philanthropy and Alumni Relations before joining Briar Cliff in 2017.

At Briar Cliff, Keck has led the expansion of academic programs and developed a comprehensive campus master plan. She also led several key fundraising initiatives centered around academics, athletics and campus beautification. In addition, the use of technology both in and out of the classroom has expanded, the endowment has grown, enrollment has increased and grant dollars applied for and awarded have increased during her tenure.

“Rachelle is a proven leader with a collaborative, entrepreneurial and transparent leadership style that will serve Grand View well,” said Chris Littlefield, chair of Grand View University's Board of Trustees. “The board was impressed with her demonstrated ability to effectuate constructive institutional change while improving student success, enhancing communication and shared governance, cultivating strong relationships, advocating for higher education and fundraising for institutional needs."

“Dr. Keck is a dynamic leader whose vision and values mirror Grand View’s and will help us build on our rich tradition of accessible and inclusive higher education,'' added trustee Chris Murray, who chaired the presidential search committee.

