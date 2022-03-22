Briar Cliff president selected for Grand View University president

SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Keck was selected as the 14th Grand View University president.

Keck will be the first female leader of Grand View since its foundation in 1896.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon, following the February announcement of Keck being one of four finalists for the Des Moines-based university.

“Having been born, raised and educated in our great state, I am thrilled to be named President of Grand View University and honored to serve as its first female leader," Keck said. "

Keck will succeed President Kent Henning, who will retire at the end of June after 22 years at Grand View.

“Rachelle is a proven leader with a collaborative, entrepreneurial and transparent leadership style that will serve Grand View well,” said Chris Littlefield, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

The board unanimously agreed on Keck as the next president.

“Dr. Keck is a dynamic leader whose vision and values mirror Grand View’s and will help us build on our rich tradition of accessible and inclusive higher education. We are excited to welcome her to the Grand View family," said Chris Murray, Board of Trustees member and chair of the search committee.

Keck has been president of Briar Cliff since July 2018. Before her appointment, she served as the private Sioux City school's executive president and university counsel.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Briar Cliff University as President,” Keck said. “While I am excited for the future at Grand View University and moving closer to family, Briar Cliff is where my presidential career began and will always hold a deep place in my heart.”

Keck will continue to serve as Briar Cliff University president and secretary of the Board of Trustees through June 2022 and the Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees is now preparing for a presidential search.

An interim president will be appointed by July 1, while a nationwide president search takes place in Fall 2022. The university plans to appoint the next president by summer 2023.

Former Board Chair, Steve Freeman, has been assisting with Briar Cliff’s presidential transition plan and will remain in an advisory capacity until the Board of Trustees appoints an interim president for the University.

“Keck has an opportunity to once again be located close to her loved ones and return to the area her career first began,” said Mark Ward, Briar Cliff Board of Trustees Chair. “On behalf of the Board and Briar Cliff University community, we want to thank Dr. Keck for her years of service, visionary leadership, and the impact she has made during her tenure. We wish her the very best.”

Briar Cliff University has grown under Keck’s leadership, according to a Briar Cliff press release.

“Keck’s visionary leadership strengthened the university’s operations, stabilized enrollment, and introduced strategic growth initiatives for the university,” according to the release.

Some of the accomplishments include increasing fundraising and external resource by 35 percent, developing the Health Care doctoral program and launching a campus-wide master planning study.

An Iowa native, Keck was a first-generation college student, graduating from Wartburg College with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, after which she earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa and her doctor of philosophy degree in education from Drake University.

Keck began her career as a prosecutor before establishing her law firm. She also served on the Wartburg College Board of Regents and became the University of Iowa Foundation director of planned giving, and then to Indian Hills Community College as their executive director for philanthropy and alumni relations before joining Briar Cliff in 2017.

