Briar Cliff to build 'Charger Dome'

SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff University is fundraising for a new indoor recreation center on campus called the “Charger Dome.”

The Charger Dome will be a 100,400-square-foot inflatable structure providing a turf playing field, 3 to 4- lane tracks, concessions and other accommodations, according to a Briar Cliff press release.

The facility will be used for Briar Cliff's athletic teams including football, golf, soccer, softball and track, as well as intermural activities, academic research, student gatherings and community activities.

It will be located where the Guarneri Practice Fields are currently, on the west side of campus. A 25,000-square-foot parking lot will also accompany the structure.

The university has a fundraising goal of nearly $12 million for the project.

“We are excited to begin working towards this critical need on Briar Cliff University’s campus,” said Mark Ward, Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees chair. “This facility will better support the needs of students, employees, and the community. Space like this is limited on campus, which puts a strain on facility schedule availability. The Charger Dome will allow for better training, health, wellness, and educational resources on campus.”

Currently, the university is leasing a dome in South Sioux City for athletics. After the project completes, the university plans to redirect all services currently held at that facility to the on-campus facility, according to the release.

“Briar Cliff’s dome in South Sioux City has served us well over the years by providing an alternative location athletics,” said Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, interim president of Briar Cliff University. “However, we are limited in the scope of use due to it being offsite. As we continue to evaluate how to better serve our students and the community, bringing an indoor recreation center to campus helped solve some of these needs.”

Jacobson-Schulte said the project idea has been met with excitement and optimism.