Briar Cliff to construct inflatable dome on Sioux City campus

SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff University announced plans Thursday to build a $12 million inflatable dome for a variety of sports teams to practice and compete on campus.

The 100,400-square-foot indoor recreation center, dubbed will feature a turf field and a 3 to 4- lane track. The “Charger Dome" will be used for Briar Cliff's football, golf, soccer, softball and track, as well as intermural activities, academic research, student gatherings and community activities.

The dome will be built at the site of the Guarneri Practice Fields, on the west side of campus. A 25,000-square-foot parking lot will be built next to the dome.

The university, which has set a fundraising goal of nearly $12 million, said Thursday it has secured a "lead gift," but did not elaborate. Naming rights ranging from $250,000 to $10 million are available, the college said.

“We are excited to begin working towards this critical need on Briar Cliff University’s campus,” said Mark Ward, chair of Briar Cliff's Board of Trustees. “This facility will better support the needs of students, employees, and the community. Space like this is limited on campus, which puts a strain on facility schedule availability. The Charger Dome will allow for better training, health, wellness, and educational resources on campus.”

Currently, the private, four-year university leases a dome in South Sioux City for athletic practices. After the on-campus dome is complete, the college will no longer use the off-campus indoor facility, which is next to the Southridge Golf Course.

“Briar Cliff’s dome in South Sioux City has served us well over the years by providing an alternative location athletics,” said Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, interim president of Briar Cliff University. “However, we are limited in the scope of use due to it being offsite. As we continue to evaluate how to better serve our students and the community, bringing an indoor recreation center to campus helped solve some of these needs.”