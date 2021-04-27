Briar Cliff to spend $1.4M to remodel Stark Center cafeteria

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University on Tuesday announced a $1.4 million remodel of the Stark Student Center cafeteria.

The Cliff Café project has been in the works for nearly two years, college president Rachelle Karstens said. The existing cafeteria has not been updated since the Stark Center was built in 2000.

Karstens said the cafe is an important place for students go to refuel, connect and study.

"This is a space of laughter, creating friendships and building community," she said.

The new layout and remodeling plans unveiled Tuesday call for a permanent salad bar and new tile, paint, flooring, lighting and furniture. Karstens said Briar Cliff administration and Aramark, the food services provider, worked together to design the plan.

Students were also given the opportunity to provide feedback and suggestions. Student Government President Catherine Leonard said the administration asked the student government about colors, types of chairs and layouts. Leonard, a senior, said the addition of television was something she was excited about.

Two of the main suggestions from students was to add more electrical outlets and create a lounge or study facility, Karstens said.