SIOUX CITY -- In an effort to meet a growing need in the community and beyond for mental health practitioners, Briar Cliff University announced the addition of a new nursing program at a news conference Wednesday.
Beginning in the fall, the Sioux City college will add the Master of Science in Nursing: Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, which focuses on the care of individuals with psychiatric mental health conditions.
"The need for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners has never been greater," said Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens. "Only 44 percent of adults and only 20 percent of children and adolescents receive the mental health and substance abuse care that they need. Treatment is often delayed for many reasons; and less than half ever receive any form of treatment, significantly contributing to an increased suicide rate."
The program will include specialty courses in neuroscience of pharmacology, therapeutic modalities, and psychiatric and behavioral health care of children, adolescents, adults and older individuals to prepare students to become advanced practice nurses and mental health care providers.
Susan Beidler, who chairs Briar Cliff's nursing department, said all of the college's Master of Science in Nursing programs are offered online. She said students enrolled in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner track will be able to complete 600 hours of direct patient care with local mental health care providers. One of those providers is Siouxland Mental Health Center.
"Our nurses will be prepared not only to provide excellent medical services to those with mental illness, but to be compassionate caregivers with an unwavering commitment to helping those in need," Beidler said.