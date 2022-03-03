Briar Cliff, WITCC team up for psychology degree program

SIOUX CITY – Students with an associate of arts degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College can now pursue a bachelor’s degree in behavior analysis and psychology at Briar Cliff University.

Briar Cliff and WITCC have agreed to create the “2+2” program allowing students to receive a bachelors in both behavior analysis and psychology.

"We are looking forward to helping to foster this agreement and working with WITCC more on this great opportunity, not only for us, but for students and our community," said Stephanie Bell, chair of psychology department at Briar Cliff.

Students will also receive hands-on experience within the community, including Briar Cliff’s Pro Bono Behavior Analysis Clinic. The clinic provides a variety of behavior analytic services to underserved populations and serves as a valuable field learning opportunity for undergraduate students.

Dr. Mike Harman, assistant professor and director of Pro Bono Behavior Analysis Clinic at Briar Cliff University said he is excited about the agreement because it will expand educational opportunities for students and will help meet the ever-changing needs and demands of behavior analysts and mental health care professionals in Siouxland.

The behavior analysis program at Briar Cliff is designed with a course sequence that has been verified by the Association of Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) and the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB), providing students with the required coursework and practicum experience to qualify for credentialing at the Assistant Behavior Analysis (BCaBA).

Briar Cliff’s psychology program helps students explore the science behind behavioral, social and cognitive processes, and how it applies to solving current issues such as violence, addiction and mental illness.

