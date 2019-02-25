SIOUX CITY -- The property tax levy rate paid to fund the Sioux City School District is projected to drop slightly in 2019-20, according to a proposal aired Monday to the Sioux City School Board.
In action approved last spring, the tax levy fell by 4 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation from the 2017-18 year to the current year. The new projection for the budget being set contains a drop of 3 cents per $1,000, from the current $15.35 to $15.32, district Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship said in a presentation on many proposed budget elements.
The school board members have been processing through FY 2020 budget details since November, and plan to adopt a final version after three more meetings, on April 8. The board members got the levy projection two weeks earlier than usual, and they'll discuss it and other budget spending in two March meetings.
Even with a potential levy decrease ahead, the district's share of property taxes paid by a typical property owner could still go up slightly, since property valuations as a whole have increased as a result of increases in the so-called rollback. Rollback is a state limitation on the percentage of the valuation subject to taxation, and the rollback rate increased by 1.3 percent, Blankenship said.
"As rollback rate increases, gross taxable (property) value increases," Blankenship said.
"We don't control assessed value, we don't control the rollback," district Superintendent Paul Gausman said.
The projection is that taxes for a $100,000 home would rise from $854 to $879.
Nearly one year ago, school board members approved the $204 million financial plan with revenues and expenses for the year through June 30, 2019. Of that total amount, $169.6 million comes from general fund spending.
The proposed new budget contains $172.2 million from general fund spending. Virtually all of that $2.6 million net increase from the current year is in the cost of instruction, a line item that contains teacher salaries and benefits. The cost of instruction is just over $111 million this year, and is projected at $113.7 million for the year ahead, Blankenship said.
Other proposed cost increases in the budget include adding seven behavior coaches and behavior technicians for the special education program, at a combined cost of $360,000.
"This is where we have our greatest needs" for additional personnel, Gausman said.
The FY 2020 budget also contains a new expense of $47,975, so all high school juniors could take the ACT test at district cost.
"It would be proper to have all our juniors take the ACT, as they are doing this year, (with funding) though a grant," Gausman said.
He said some students can't afford the ACT fees, and doing well on the test opens the door to college for some students.
One other projected increase would move the top daily pay for substitute teachers from $172 to $175, which is projected to bump that expense by just under $22,000. Over the last three years, the district has consistently spent about $1.8 million annually to hire substitutes.
In a separate budget category from the general fund, a discussion of the school nutrition fund contained a projection to raise the price of school lunch by 10 cents and breakfast by 5 cents. The current lunch prices are $2.65 in the elementary, $3 in middle school and $3.10 in high school.
The 2019-20 budget is being set in a better financial climate than in the last few years.
With state lawmakers settling on a 2.06 percent increase in basic state aid for Iowa’s K-12 public schools, the district will not likely see significant reductions in staff or programs, Gausman said. He said the district is not looking to cut staff, but it also can't add even more instructors in some programs that could use them.
The 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid is higher than the previous two budget years, which saw increases of 1.1 percent and 1 percent.
During those recent years, Sioux City district officials were forced to cut millions of dollars in spending, which included slashing some teachers' pay and offering financial incentives to teachers who agreed to retire early.
Last year, the board accepted Gausman's recommendation to eliminate the extra-duty pay previously given to 296 middle school and high school teachers, or about 30 percent of the total district instructors. The teachers received about $4,700 on average to perform additional classroom duties during sixth period, in the eight-period schedule. The decision saved $1.44 million, or nearly all of the $1.6 million school officials cut from the budget in fiscal 2018-19.
In the previous year, the school board approved an expanded early-retirement package to help balance the budget.