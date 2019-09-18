STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An anonymous donor has given a $1 million gift to Buena Vista University to fund scholarships for students from any of 19 Northwest Iowa counties.
The Invest in Rural Iowa Scholarship Program will provide four years of scholarship assistance to new enrolled students with significant financial need while showing high potential to return to their rural communities to be engaged, supportive citizens, the university said Wednesday in a news release.
"This is truly remarkable, a seven-figure investment in scholarships for students from Northwest Iowa," Buena Vista president Joshua Merchant said. "This gift shows a belief in our mission to do all we can to turn out leaders and doers who will one day grow businesses and, as a result, our rural communities."
Fifteen awards of $5,000 each will be awarded to students in the program each year for the next four years. A student may qualify for an award of that amount for up to four years at Buena Vista.
The university will support those students by employing academic coaches to help them with academic issues, accessing school resources and career preparation.
Those eligible for the program must be Storm Lake campus students who are eligible to receive the federal Pell Grant and/or the Iowa Tuition Grant. Students must be from one of the following counties: Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Ida, Kossuth, Lyon, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, O'Brien, Osceola, Sac, Sioux, Webster and Woodbury.