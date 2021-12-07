BVU partners with Bishop Heelan to provide lower education costs

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools have joined in a partnership that lowers the cost of education for eligible individuals.

This partnership allows for employees of Bishop Heelan, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus, according to a press release from Buena Vista University.

Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.

“We are delighted to partner with Buena Vista University to help our interested Bishop Heelan School System faculty and staff earn a graduate degree and make college more affordable for their children and spouses,” says Bishop Heelan President John Flanery.

More than 175 employees of Bishop Heelan serve approximately 1,560 students from the Sioux City metro area.

“BVU is proud to partner with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools and provide educational benefits to their employees and eligible family members,” says BVU Director of Strategic Partnerships Laura Todd. “Our goal at BVU is to strengthen communities by offering educational benefits and increasing access to education.”

Since fall 2020, BVU has worked in partnership with Bishop Heelan, providing training, consultation, and professional development plans that support inclusion.

Karin Strohmyer, Associate Professor of Education for Special Education, along with three BVU students, Nicole Lange, Wade Adcock, and Samantha Louwagie, have assisted Bishop Heelan to identify sustainable resources and policies for the Bishop Heelan school and community.

“It has been rewarding working with Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools to enhance their programs and services for students,” Strohmyer said. “At BVU, we believe in Education for Service, and this is just one example of how we strive to serve our communities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0