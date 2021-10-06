Candidates for Sioux City school board weigh in at forum

SIOUX CITY – Nine candidates vying for three spots on the Sioux City school board squared off for the first time in public Tuesday night.

At candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters Sioux City, Mayor`s Youth Commission and local press club, the candidates were given a chance to outline their main reasons for running and answer questions. With such a large field, each candidate was allowed a maximum of one minute to speak with each turn.

All of the candidates were asked if they would support a district-wide mask mandate. Each individual had a different reason, but challengers Amanda Gibson, Bob Michaelson, Michael Bushby and Jan George supported a mandate, while challengers Chad Krastel, Michael Potter, Arthur Ryan Baker, Shaun Broyhill and incumbent Alarcon-Flory were against it. Last month, the seven-member board declined to take a vote on a mandate, despite repeated calls to do so from some local individuals and groups concerned with the community spread of COVID-19.

Each candidate was asked two questions by a panel comprised of representatives from each of the sponsors, and another question from audience members or local residents who submitted questions online in advance.

Some of the candidates cited the district's recent test scores that show 62 percent of third grade students are not proficient in reading.

Asked about the future of the district's online VIBE Academy should be continued into the future, Arthur Ryan Baker said it should remain an option for students.

Baker was also asked what resources should be provided in the school for mental health. He said each school should have the appropriate amount of councilors and parents, teachers and students should be taught that the resources are there.

Asked if he would have the district join other districts in creating a statewide dashboard, Baker said he supports being transparent about the numbers.

Asked what the school district should do to help encourage students to register to vote, Shaun Broyhill said voting is a civic responsibility and it’s important to teach children that early on. He said the school board should look at policies and procedures to promote the civic responsibility in children.

Broyhill was also asked where he stands on a mask mandate. He said it is not his position to determine how parents lead their children.

Community members asked Broyhill if he supports age-appropriate sex education, including gender. While he said it is not his area of expertise, Broyhill said he believes it is a responsibility between a parent and child.

Asked if he supports the district’s common assessments, Michael Bushby said no. He said test scores can provide valuable information but the teachers should be the ones to determine which students need help.

Bushby was also asked how the district should recruit and retain teachers and other staff. He said the district struggles in the “heart and soul” aspect. He said he would like to speak with teachers to see what they would want.

Asked what diversity and inclusion means to him, Bushby said he wants to listen to the different cultures within the community.

Jan George was asked to discuss what the best way is to help teachers in the district right now. George, a former teacher, said he would like to see the district stick to an initiative and let it continue until there is a good understanding if it will work or not.

Asked if there should be a foreign language requirement to graduate from the district, George said yes, adding it's a necessary life skill that he wished he had learned in school.

George was asked if he would support students organizing and protesting. As a former government teacher, he said it is appropriate and part of the process.

Amanda Gibson was asked how she will maintain a respectful environment when there are two strong sides to a topic, such as the mask mandate. Gibson said the board needs to practice what they preach and set an example for the district. She also said people need take the time to listen to the other side and find common ground.

Gibson was also asked if there is a need to improve transparency in the school district. Gibson said anytime she has asked a question, she has gotten an honest answer. She said she would like there to be more communication on what the district is doing to address issues outside of the school that impacts students.

Asked where she would look to make budget cuts, Gibson said it is a hard decision, but the board needs to look at what directly impacts the students.

Chad Krastel was asked what measures he would take to address discrimination in the school, such as racism and homophobia. He said respect needs to be taught in the classroom and at home and it needs to be shown by the administration.

Krastel was also asked what are the strengths and weaknesses of the district. He said he likes the core values of the district and there are “phenomenal” teachers. He said the weaknesses are when parents bring concerns to the district and they are not addressed.

Asked his opinion on students participating in the nation anthem and the pledge of allegiance, Krastel said there should be respect shown to the flag and those who served. He said families should be allowed to not participate if the have religious or personal reasons.

Bob Michaelson was asked what the best way to spend the ESSER III funds. He said the COVID relief funds need to be used for teachers and in turn directly help the students. The former teacher said while air conditioning is nice, students being able to read is better.

Asked if there are enough resources being distributed to teachers, Michaelson said it appears the district has enough money, but if the teachers are lacking in resources, he would like to find out why.

In response to another question about how he would communicate to the families with 40 different languages being spoken, Michaelson said he would have to get advice from others. Asked if he would support the arming of teachers, Michaelson said no, adding there are other safety precautions in place.

Joshua Potter was asked if he supports maintaining contracts entered into prior to Iowa law changes, including health benefits. Potter said the teachers feel undervalued and underappreciated and steps should be taken to provide good benefits and high salaries.

Potter was also asked what type of budgeting and financial experience he has. Potter said he serves on a board that oversees 125 churches in the state of Iowa and within the board he deals with many financial issues.

Asked if he would support Critical Race Theory being taught in the schools, Potter said he would not. He said race, culture and gender is important and said teaching it isn’t what is best for everyone.

Incumbent Perla Alarcon-Flory, the current board president, was asked what methods should be taken to increase school security. Alarcon-Flory said the district has worked with the sheriff and police departments to ensure safety, but she said teachers and students are being trained to recognize different situations.

Alarcon-Flory was also asked if she supports a completely anonymous morale survey created by teachers. She said yes, but the surveys are normally curated by an outside entity that reviews the results. She said she does care what the teachers think.

Asked how she would reduce class sizes, Alarcon-Flory said the district is working to hire more teachers and support staff.

