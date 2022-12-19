Cargill donates more than $51,000 to Morningside Ag program

SIOUX CITY – Morningside University’s agriculture program on Monday received $51,500 from Cargill for new equipment.
The funding will be used to lease a tractor and buy equipment for the applied agriculture and food studies department’s Cargill Outdoor Classroom.
“Agricultural equipment is expensive and it certainly takes a commitment financially,” said Thomas Paulsen, department head. “We have a tremendous commitment from our board and our administration, but there's certain things that we need additional help with and Cargill has been able to help us with our outdoor classroom.”
The Cargill Outdoor Classroom and test plot is 2.5 acres behind the new Lags Greenhouse. It provides space for outdoor agriculture production, research and demonstration classrooms. Students can grow larger crops such as sweet corn, pumpkins, squash and melons in the space, according to a fact sheet. Students can also grow trees and shrubs for the campus grounds, edible forest plants, an orchard, edible landscapes, a vineyard and an apiary.
Morningside’s agriculture and food studies program has been growing significantly over the last few years with the addition of a new greenhouse and 76 acres of farmland.
Serving around 90 students a year, the program is one of Morningside’s fastest-growing programs. It offers majors in agriculture and food studies, and agriculture education, as well as minors in agriculture communication, agriculture studies, agribusiness, environmental policy, agronomy and food safety.
