Carson Foundation gives UNL $2.5 million for endowed directorship

A $2.5 million gift from the Johnny Carson Foundation will create a new endowed directorship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln center that bears the former entertainer's name.

Megan Elliott, the founding director of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, will be the first recipient of the endowed position, UNL said in a news release.

The endowment provides the director an annual salary stipend, as well as funds to support research, programs or other strategic initiatives.

There are 125 students enrolled in emerging media arts programs at UNL this fall, in everything from artificial intelligence to virtual production.

"Johnny was a pioneer of the emerging technology of his day — television," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. "By supporting an endowment to create this Johnny Carson Endowed Directorship, we ensure that the Carson Center will continue to be led in perpetuity by transformational leaders like Megan Elliott."

The gift from the Johnny Carson Foundation — the Norfolk native's philanthropy with UNL dates back to 1978 — comes during the week of what would have been the late-night host's 97th birthday.

Members of the Johnny Carson Foundation will be in Lincoln this weekend to meet with students and faculty at the Carson Center and celebrate Carson's legacy at the university, UNL said.

After establishing the Johnny Carson Scholarship Fund in 1978, Carson also provided a gift in support of construction for the Lied Center for Performing Arts in 1988. The Johnny Carson Theater within the Lied Center bears his name.

In 2004, Carson donated $5.3 million to support theater and film programs at the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, which helped renovate and expand the Temple Building at 12th and R streets.

After Carson's death in 2005, his estate gifted $5 million to UNL to expand support for theater, film and broadcasting programs. In turn, UNL renamed its Department of Theatre Arts to the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.

The Johnny Carson Foundation was also instrumental in the creation of the Center for Emerging Media Arts, giving a $20 million gift to establish the center that opened in 2019 and provided $5 million more to create the Johnny Carson Opportunity Scholarship Fund in 2021.

Andy Belser, the dean of the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, said UNL has a special relationship with the Johnny Carson Foundation, which has created a "vital hub of interdisciplinary research and creativity."

"The Johnny Carson Foundation understands our need to both recruit and retain top talent for the position of director of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts like we have now in Megan Elliott," Belser said.

Allan Alexander, president and a director of the Johnny Carson Foundation, said the foundation was happy with the work Elliott has done in leading the center.

"In just a few short years, and faster than expected, she has transformed the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts from a dream to a reality," Alexander said. "She is a world-class leader, and it is our great pleasure to provide her with this endowed directorship with the hopes that she will remain at the Carson Center well into the future."