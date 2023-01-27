 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools

OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska.

The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and Scottsbluff — at K-12 schools later this semester through the new School Nurse Scholars program. The grant has been awarded as a subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

On average, for every school nurse in Nebraska, there are more than 1,100 students. The CDC recommends a student-to-nurse ratio of 750 to 1.

A news release noted students will focus on the specifics of school-age nursing in four one-credit-hour scholar classes over the course of four semesters through spring 2024. Nursing students will be able to directly care for students, conduct school screenings and provide mental health education.

The grant will cover participating students’ tuition, books and fees. Each student also will receive a $1,500 stipend for each semester they’re enrolled in the program. A student’s participation in the program will be in addition to their regular course load.

