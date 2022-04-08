Chad Janzen selected as new Sergeant Bluff-Luton superintendent

SERGEANT BLUFF – The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board has selected Chad Janzen as the district's next superintendent.

Janzen has been the superintendent at Rock Valley Community Schools for the last 11 years.

The board will vote to formally hire Janzen on Monday during the regular school board meeting. If approved, he would start his new position on July 1.

The board started searching for a new superintendent after Superintendent Rod Earleywine submitted his resignation in February after 27 years with the district.

Janzen, who was nominated for the 2021-22 Iowa Superintendent of the Year, began his teaching career in the Los Angeles Lutheran Jr/Sr High School in California and also taught in the Baltic School District in Baltic, South Dakota.

He has also previously served as the principal, athletic director and tech coordinator at the Los Angeles Jr/Sr High School; 7-12 principal at Canistota, S.D. High School and elementary principal and superintendent at Canistota.

He received his bachelor of arts degree from Augustana University in history, a masters degree in educational leadership from California State University, and his education specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls.

