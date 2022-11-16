Changes proposed to next year's SCCSD school calendar

SIOUX CITY – A proposed 2023-2024 Sioux City school calendar would end almost a week early but give more hours of instruction.

Other changes include an extra professional development day for teachers, two fewer school days and no built-in snow days.

On Monday, a proposed change to next school year’s calendar was presented to the school board by Sioux City School’s director of human resources Jen Gomez based on feedback from various committees in the district and interim superintendent Rod Earleywine.

In Iowa, a school year must consist of either 180 days or 1,080 hours of instruction. Normally, the Sioux City Community School District follows the number of days, often resulting in more than 1,100 hours of instruction.

For next year, Gomez said the proposed calendar is based on hours. Earleywine said going to hours gives the district more flexibility.

The original 2023-24 calendar has 180 days of education, resulting in 1,132 hours of instruction. The proposed calendar would have 178 days and 1,136 hours of instruction.

Proposed changes include:

- Instead of having one set day for teachers to set up classrooms, teachers could choose one day between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18 to work;

- Adding additional teacher-in-service days would take place Aug. 21 through 23;

- Moving parent-teacher conferences and Exchange Day to October and March instead of September and February;

- Adding a professional development day in February;

- Removing built-in snow make-up days and if there is a makeup day, it will be added at the end of the year and;

- Ending school on May 23 instead of May 29.

Additional changes will be made to the calendar based on feedback from the teacher’s union.

The final proposed calendar will be presented on Nov. 28 during the regular school board meeting and a public hearing will be held to allow for public comment on the proposed calendar.