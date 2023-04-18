CHEROKEE, Iowa – Six months after the Cherokee Community School District Board of Education voted to allow staffers to carry weapons in school, community members and parents continue to seek additional information.

Around 30 community members attended a Cherokee school board meeting Monday. Some shared their concerns about the policy and asked questions, while others expressed support for the policy.

Board Vice President Angie Anderson abruptly moved to adjourn the meeting before completing the agenda. The board voted to end the meeting unanimously.

In October, the Cherokee Community School District school board voted to change the district’s weapons policy, exempting staff from the policy. The policy says school district facilities are not an appropriate place for weapons and outlines the process if a student or parent brings a weapon into the facilities.

One sentence of the policy was changed to add staff to those exempted from the policy: “Weapons under the control of law enforcement officials and staff approved by the administrative team are exempt from this policy.”

School Board President Jodi Thomas said the board and district took the policy change seriously after being approached by staff.

“They wanted to protect themselves, our students and their friends and colleagues,” she said.

In November, the board approved weapons training for 29 individuals; in February the board approved weapons training for up to 45 staff members.

No other changes have been made to the policy, nor have any other policies or procedures been voted on in open session.

Parent Sofia Seliger said after the weapons policy was changed, community stakeholders were told multiple steps would occur before staff members are allowed to carry weapons at school and would involve school board approval in public meetings.

She said it was assumed there would be additional information presented to the public before any aspects of the program were implemented and it was shocking to see the board approve the weapons training for staff.

A group of parents and community members have been vocal against the new policy, sharing concerns related to safety, financial impacts, lack of transparency and a lack of professional research in the decision-making, among other issues.

The group addressed the board during the regular March meeting but, due to board policy, the board members were unable to respond at the time. The group asked to be put on the March board meeting agenda, but due to various reasons was not.

The group provided a four-page letter to the board outlining their concerns regarding the policy. On Monday, the board responded to the concerns in a prepared statement.

Funding for training, supplies

The first concern outlined in the letter was the funding source for the weapons, training, supplies and implementation of the policy.

The group said the district plans to cover costs with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ School Safety Initiative, which is intended to provide funding for schools to implement safety measures. It uses two COVID-19 relief funding sources, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

Community members contend that arming staff does not qualify, as the funds are for capital improvements.

The district received a voluntary assessment done in November by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security to become eligible for the use of the funds and administration is currently working to write the grant request, said Board Member Patty Brown.

Brown said anything not covered by the grant would be funded by the district’s general fund.

The community group expressed concerns about the overall cost of allowing weapons and training staff.

So far, the board has approved up to 74 staff members for weapons training. The group quoted the Cherokee Chronicle Times stating the negotiated rate was $20,000 for training and $1,000 per day for building rental.

“Even if only 36 teachers and staff proceed to this level of training, building rental alone will amount to $15,000,” the letter read. “This combined cost of $35,000 does not include any of the other associated costs including ammunition, protective gear, transportation, stipends, and the firearms themselves if that is deemed part of the policy implementation.”

“As of today, there has been no cost to the district for weapon training,” said Board Member Ray Mullins. “Volunteers who received three hours of instruction from Peterson Firearms Instruction and intend to proceed with future training have paid for their own conceal and carry permits."

Mullins said exact future costs are not known at this time and will depend on the number of staff “deemed competent to carry” weapons and building layouts.

Costs outlined by Mullins included:

$0 for Peterson Firearms Instruction conceal and carry training;

$365 per year, per district for Fostoria Gun Range facility rental from the general fund;

$1,000 per eight-hour day, per building team of 12 for Peterson Firearm Instruction weapons training, a total estimate of $15,000 from the general fund;

$10,000 initial estimate for ammunition supplies for weapons training from the general fund;

$5,000 for one-time expenses including safes, weapon cleaning kits, protective equipment from the general fund and;

After the initial training, an estimated yearly cost of $13,000 for weapons training, range membership, training ammunition, screenings and ongoing training.

Insurance coverage

The second concern outlined in the letter was the potential loss of the district’s insurance carrier. The group states EMC Insurance has “maintained they will not carry policies for schools who choose to arm staff and teachers.”

Mullins said the district has not received official cancellation by EMC Insurance and the policy is currently enforced.

Thomas added the Iowa House approved a bill that would protect schools that arm their staff from being dropped by their insurance carrier. She said the bill is now awaiting approval from the Iowa Senate.

The group acknowledged the bill in their letter but stated they are concerned about the potential increase in premiums following this decision.

Transparency

The third concern listed in the letter was the “lack of honest communication and transparency.”

“Based on correspondence with the superintendent and lack of specifics in public school board notes, it appears that much of the discussion and decision making surrounding this policy was done erroneously in closed session,” according to the letter.

In August, the board held a closed session to examine the emergency operations plan, citing Iowa Code allowing closed sessions to avoid disclosure of specific law enforcement matters. In the following meeting in September, the board began discussing the weapons policy change.

The group believes discussing the weapons policy does not qualify for a closed session and should have been discussed in an open session. The group also outlined specific board policies they believed were not followed.

Anderson said an FAQ was released in October to answer questions in a manner that wouldn't be counterproductive.

“Decisions regarding safety policy and strategy are not always publicized in complete detail out of concern that the plan could be compromised by those who might wish to do harm,” Anderson said.

Use of professional data and research

The fourth concern outlined in the community members’ letter is the use of data and research in the process of changing the policy. The letter states the group was unable to find “professional, scientific, data-driven studies which affirm the school board’s decision to update the weapons policy and proceed with training teachers to carry weapons.”

The group states various resources indicate introducing weapons into schools makes the environment less safe, not more.

“We are incredibly disappointed that the administration and board have withheld information used to inform your decision to change the weapons policy,” according to the letter.

Board Member Brian Freed said the board looked at school shootings that have already occurred. He read off various schools in the nation where school shootings occurred, what their active shooter plan was and the total victim count.

“Parkland, Florida, school plan was resource officers on campus and to call 911, the victim count was 34,” he said. “Uvalde, Texas, the school plan was to call 911, victim count was 38.”

Thomas said there have been 130 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and last year there were four times as many mass shootings as any previous year.

She said an armed citizen has never shot the wrong person while stopping an active shooter.

“The board of education will not hope for a good, armed person to be present and wait for a fast response to a 911 call if an active shooter comes through our doors, we will plan for a well-trained, armed person to be present. We will plan to respond to a threat within 30 seconds,” she said.

Public comment

On Monday, the board limited those who wished to speak on the topic to 1 minute and 40 seconds. The board did not respond to any of the comments made or questions asked. The group of community members who gave the board the initial letter provided an additional statement they had planned to read during the meeting.

Audience members expressed frustration regarding the limited amount to speak and the abrupt ending to the meeting.