CHEROKEE, Iowa – The Cherokee Community School District has rescinded its weapons policy.

In an emergency school board meeting Friday morning, the school board decided to rescind a policy -- that would arm teachers -- due to loss of insurance coverage and no viable new insurers.

“We recommend that without the alternative property coverage option, the district should consider rescinding the armed staff policy and seek a reinstatement of their cancellation with EMC,” said the district’s insurance broker Bruce Dagel of Central Insurance.

The board voted unanimously to rescind the weapons policy they put in place in October 2022.

“I reluctantly made a motion that we rescind the policy,” said Board Vice President Angie Anderson. “No individual other than law enforcement shall be authorized to carry firearms on school grounds.”

Anderson said the board is dedicated to the safety of students, and said it is disappointing to have to rescind the policy, but this situation will not stop the board from pursuing other options for students’ safety.

"While the board is disappointed by EMC’s position and the lack of alternative coverage options in Iowa, it is critical that the district maintain property insurance," according to a statement from the board. "Therefore, the board had no other choice but to overturn the weapons policy at this time."

The board listened to a presentation from Dagel explaining why he recommended the board rescind the policy.

In May, the board received a notice of non-renewal from EMC insurance, ending coverage as of July 1. Reasons given for the loss of coverage included the weapons policy, as well as the insurance market.

Thursday, the Spirit Lake School Board voted to rescind its weapons policy. Both schools were covered by EMC and both received letters that they would no longer be covered due to “underwriting guidelines.”

Dagel explained that after receiving notice his staff began searching for other options for coverage.

"Our trusted agents at Central Insurance were able to secure coverage for all insurance policies except for property insurance," according to a statement from the board.

From January to March, Central Insurance began searching for alternate insurers. In March, 26 submissions were sent to the insurance marketplace. Of the 26, only two indicated they would not provide coverage due to the weapons policy. Other reasons given included the size of the district, location and weather patterns.

On June 1, Central Insurance felt there were three viable options for district coverage.

None of the potential carriers would be willing to insure Cherokee for various reasons. One of the markets was declining due to size and market, and another market was having difficulty with coverage.

The last insurance option denied providing a proposal due to the weapons policy.

“Recent publicity about the Cherokee Community School District and another district in Northwest Iowa concerned the program's board of directors and they did not want to pursue a proposal,” Dagel said the insurer responded when questioned.

Now, Central Insurance had no alternative proposal for insurance coverage.

School Board President Jodi Thomas asked if Central Insurance had exhausted all available options for property options, to which Dagel responded yes.

The board was told Friday that EMC Insurance would reinsure the district, as long as the district met the underwriting guidelines.

In October, the Cherokee Community School District school board voted to change the district’s weapons policy, exempting staff from the policy. The policy says school district facilities are not an appropriate place for weapons and outlines the process if a student or parent brings a weapon into the facilities.

One sentence of the policy was changed to add staff to those exempted from the policy: “Weapons under the control of law enforcement officials and staff approved by the administrative team are exempt from this policy.”

Thomas said the board and district took the policy change seriously after being approached by staff.

“They wanted to protect themselves, our students and their friends and colleagues,” she said.

In November, the board approved weapons training for 29 individuals; in February the board approved weapons training for up to 45 staff members.

No other changes have been made to the policy, nor have any other policies or procedures been voted on in the open session.

Parent Sofia Seliger said after the weapons policy was changed, community stakeholders were told multiple steps would occur before staff members are allowed to carry weapons at school and would involve school board approval in public meetings.

She said it was assumed there would be additional information presented to the public before any aspects of the program were implemented and it was shocking to see the board approve the weapons training for staff.

A group of parents and community members now called the CCSD Stakeholders for Accountability, have been vocal against the new policy, sharing concerns related to safety, financial impacts, lack of transparency and lack of professional data and research.

Throughout the process, the group shared its concern about the potential loss of the district’s insurance carrier. The group stated EMC Insurance has “maintained they will not carry policies for schools who choose to arm staff and teachers.”

"We are incredibly relieved and elated the CCSD school board has rescinded the addition of firearms being carried by staff from their weapons policy," the group said in a statement. "We appreciate their dedication to continue with measures which are appropriate and proven to keep our community’s children safe."

The Iowa House approved a bill that would protect schools that arm their staffs from being dropped by their insurance carrier, but it was not heard on the Senate floor by the end of the session.