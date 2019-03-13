EVERLY, Iowa -- Dwindling enrollment and an exodus of teachers has led to a major upheaval in the Clay Central-Everly school district, which will graduate its final high school class in May.
Left with no other viable choice, the school board voted Monday to close its high school and junior high, beginning with the 2019-20 academic year. The move came as the board also accepted the resignations of several teachers and other staff members.
CCE Superintendent Dennis McClain described the board's decision as "difficult."
"This will mean a great deal of change and, we hope, opportunity for our students. The decision was made based upon financial data, enrollment projections, open enrollment, and survey results," McClain wrote in a message to district residents Tuesday.
The move means the grades 7-12 school in Everly will close, while the elementary school in Royal will remain open. Everly is a Clay County town of 603, while Royal has 446 residents.
Students in grades 6-11 this year will attend a different school district next fall. It's still uncertain whether the Clay Central-Everly board will forge an agreement with a neighboring district or CCE parents will have to find another school on their own. Regardless, the CCE district will be responsible for paying the students' tuition in their new districts.
"We are asking that parents of 6-11 grade student(s) contact (a school secretary) at the high school to let us know which school they will attend next year," McClain said. "We will then be able to coordinate with each of the districts in continuing to serve our students."
"It is up in the air where they are going," added Kim Gonzalez, a 1990 CCE graduate said as she took a brief break while working at Barb's Corner, a landmark restaurant located north of Everly on U.S. Highway 18.
The demise of the CCE high school and junior high was hastened by a growing number of parents tapping into Iowa's open enrollment law to send their children to other nearby schools, such as Spencer.
Thirty-four open CCE students in grades K-12 had applied for open enrollment in 20019-20 prior to the March 1 deadline, McClain said. Under state law, the new district receives the state and local funding from each transfer student. That put an additional financial strain on CCE, which, like many small rural districts, have struggled with falling enrollment for years.
For the current year, the district has 204 students, down from 306 in 2013-14 and 353 in 2008-09, according to Iowa Department of Education reports.
The district was formed through the 1993 merger of the Clay Central and Everly districts. Because Everly was home to several large cattle farms, the town's sports teams had the unique mascot name Cattlefeeders. The school's current mascot is the Mustangs.
"It is just a sad thing to see happen, because I graduated from there years ago. It was a great school," said Gonzalez, who said her graduating class was the last with the Cattlefeeders name.
In 2010, the South Clay district was dissolved and portions of that districts were absorbed by Clay Central-Everly, including the small towns of Greenville and Rossie.
District leaders have been open with community member about the difficulties of funding CCE and maintaining programs. Discussion of the results of a community survey, which had 230 respondents, was held at the Monday school board meeting.
The survey asked community members would follow any upcoming school board choice of sharing partner or select their own, and 74 percent responded they would pursue their interests, independent of the board's decision. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said students in their homes would return to CC-E for the 2019-20 school year.
Additionally, the survey reported 35 percent of respondents favored sharing extracurricular activities with the school district in Spencer, which is the largest in Clay County, while 30 percent cited Okoboji, 24 percent selected Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and 11 percent chose Sioux Central.
In a December newsletter, CCE leaders described a committee in late 2018 touring schools in neighboring districts and the quest to share key information in a time with "lots of false rumors floating around."
"As a district, we are continuing to investigate different scenarios for reducing expenditures in the future. We are investigating all options and are being methodical in examining these options in order to make the best long-term decision for constituents and district," the newsletter said.