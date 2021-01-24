Committee recommends changes for boundaries to 3 Sioux City schools

The third recommendation is that some Crescent Park/Lincoln Elementary students, who live north of Stone Park Boulevard, will go to North, while others will go to West.

Sioux City School Board member Dan Greenwell, who also serves on the boundaries committee, said the key thing is to have similar sized enrollments at East, North and West high schools.

Board member Monique Scarlett is not on the committee, but looks forward to voting Monday on the recommendations, which "blends three other options, and we end up dividing only three elementary schools, instead of more."

"Our city is growing and our district needs the realignment ... The concerns expressed about English language learners were addressed, and we will monitor the impact to ensure that our students are achieving and succeeding," Scarlett said.

School officials sought input from people living in the district, since there could be an impact on current and future students. There was a Nov. 30 virtual meeting about the proposed boundaries, where people were encouraged to give feedback, and they could also do that through Dec. 13, via an online portal.