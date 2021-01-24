Committee recommends changes for boundaries to 3 Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY -- A proposed change regarding which middle and high school some Sioux City students will attend after the fifth grade is headed for a final school board vote Monday.
At its regular meeting Monday, which starts at 6 p.m., the school board will consider a plan forwarded two weeks ago by a special boundaries committee, which has worked on details since September.
Any changes approved would be phased in over the next few years, beginning in August 2021, with fifth graders moving to middle school. There are changes that include which students will go to each of the three middle and high schools -- West, North and East.
The first recommended boundary change would switch Irving Elementary from being a feeder to North Middle and High schools, so that students would split, going to either East or West, depending on which direction they live from the dividing line, Virginia Street. However, since the North schools provide instruction for a large number of English language learners, that would lessen the magnitude of the change, according to school officials.
In another recommendation, students who attend Unity Elementary who live north of 14th Street would go to North Middle and High schools. Currently, all fifth grade students from Unity advance to the East system.
The third recommendation is that some Crescent Park/Lincoln Elementary students, who live north of Stone Park Boulevard, will go to North, while others will go to West.
Sioux City School Board member Dan Greenwell, who also serves on the boundaries committee, said the key thing is to have similar sized enrollments at East, North and West high schools.
Board member Monique Scarlett is not on the committee, but looks forward to voting Monday on the recommendations, which "blends three other options, and we end up dividing only three elementary schools, instead of more."
"Our city is growing and our district needs the realignment ... The concerns expressed about English language learners were addressed, and we will monitor the impact to ensure that our students are achieving and succeeding," Scarlett said.
School officials sought input from people living in the district, since there could be an impact on current and future students. There was a Nov. 30 virtual meeting about the proposed boundaries, where people were encouraged to give feedback, and they could also do that through Dec. 13, via an online portal.
The district hired a consultant, RSP & Associates from Overland Park, Kansas, to provide an enrollment analysis, including population trends, demographics, enrollment data and potential growth. Greenwell was a continuing critic on the quality of the demographic information provided by RSP, and on Friday he called them "amateurs."
School board member Jeremy Saint said a lot of work went into the boundary considerations, and "we got a pretty good outcome."
The people on the committee include board members Saint, Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin. Others include school district administrators Paul Gausman, Kim Buryanek, Jim Vanderloo, Brian Burnight, Jen Gomez, Brian Fahrendholz, John Pritchard and Mandie Mayo, along with six principals and assistant principals at the three high schools.