Community college enrollment increases for first time in 12 years

SHELDON, Iowa — Enrollment in Iowa community colleges has grown for the first time since 2010. One of the largest areas of growth was in career and technical programs.

Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon followed this trend, reporting both enrollment growth and the largest welding class in the school’s history.

Nationally, community college enrollment continues to decrease, reporting a 0.4 percent drop in enrollment this fall. The annual Iowa fall enrollment report showed the number of community college students climbed by 0.6 percent.

Total community college enrollment was 82,251 this fall. Iowa community college enrollment peaked in 2010 at 106,596, but enrollment has been dropping since. Of the 15 community colleges in Iowa, seven reported enrollment growth.

In Siouxland, Northwest Iowa Community College reported an enrollment increase of 5.4 percent; resulting in the largest fall class in its history and the largest enrollment of students in the welding program. Western Iowa Tech Community College reported a decrease of 5.5 percent.

A majority of the students enrolled in Iowa community colleges are part-time. Since 2010 full-time enrollment has been falling, while part-time enrollment has steadily increased with this year hitting an all-time record of 65.9 percent of total enrollment, according to the report.

NCC reported 1,798 students this fall, 69 percent are part-time students.

NCC had a record enrollment in the welding program this fall. There are 25 full-time students and eight local high school students taking the courses.

In the state, career and technical programs increased by 3.2 percent, comprising of 28.6 percent of community college students, according to the IDE.

Robert Hoting has been the instructor with NCC’s welding program for 25 years. He started with one student and has seen the program grow and change over the years.

Hoting believes the recent spike in enrollment is due to awareness of the new welding lab — which NCC renovated in 2019 — as well as the wide coverage the program offers regarding welding.

“It’s not just one process or another,” Hoting said. “We cover a little bit of stick welding, shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, and they get a flavor of all the process so that they can get a pretty good idea of where they want to go in their career.”

In the years he has taught, Hoting has seen huge progress in welding machinery and the industry as a whole. He tries to make sure the coursework keeps up with the industry needs and the current equipment.

The course is less bookwork and more hands-on learning with real-world experiences.

Welding professionals are in high demand throughout the nation. Hoting said every person has interacted with welded items, from vehicles to bedframes, and there are not enough students entering the field to meet the demand.

Hoting said most of his students will have employment secured before graduation, and he frequently receives calls from area industry asking for him to send welders their way.

Nationally, the American Welding Society predicts that 336,000 new welding professionals will be needed by 2026, with around 84,000 needed every year.

Jacob Foster and Bryce Olson are two of the students taking NCC’s welding courses. Olson is a freshman at NCC and Foster is a junior at Sheldon High School taking NCC welding courses in the mornings and finishing high school in the afternoons.

Both have had previous experience in welding and knew that was the career field they wanted to follow. Foster and Olson said they had heard good things about NCC’s welding program and Hoting’s teaching.

“It’s a really good atmosphere,” Foster said.

While community college enrollment is dropping, 4-year college and university enrollments have been increasing, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. Olson and Foster said they believe parents are encouraging students to seek out four-year degrees instead of looking at community college offerings.

Foster said he wouldn’t want to attend a four-year university, both because of the size and cost. Olson said he likes the interpersonal relationships that community colleges provide.

“We’re not just a number,” he said. “They’re here to help us with each and every aspect.”