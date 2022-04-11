Community, educators speak out in support of arts coordinator position

SIOUX CITY – Community members spoke out Monday against a Sioux City Community School District proposal to remove a fine arts coordinator position, a move that many felt was a step backwards that would make the arts less of a priority within the district.

After listening to the community, the board decided to keep the arts position in a different capacity while also paring back the teacher-leadership program it was originally part of.

The board decided in a 4-3 vote Monday to reduce state-funded teacher leadership positions to backfill teaching positions.

The Teacher Leadership and Compensation program, known as TLC, is a state-paid program that uses teachers to support other teachers.

The program pays the salaries of consulting teachers, program coordinators and curriculum facilitators in certain program areas. Currently there are 53 TLC teachers in the district.

When a teacher is pulled from the classroom to a TLC-funded position, the replacement teacher can be paid through the TLC funds. Board President Dan Greenwell said the availability of this option was never communicated to the school board or TLC leadership.

The board asked district administration to present a plan to use TLC funding to backfill positions and create a one-to-one replacement system.

That way, the TLC funding would be used to pay the teacher leader position and the replacement teacher.

To do this within the next year, the district would need to move 17 TLC teachers to other district positions, reducing the TLC program by 31 percent, to backfill classroom positions.

The school board’s main reason for reducing the TLC program is to get more teachers in the classroom, which reduces class sizes, Greenwell said.

Many of the community members who spoke at the meeting felt the reduction of these positions will have a negative impact on the teachers and students.

One of the suggested positions to remove was the arts and community coordinator, who was in charge of connecting community arts and music programs with classes in the district and providing arts instructors with knowledge and education.

With the position being eliminated, these tasks would have potentially been delegated to a teacher leader committee made up of school and district administrators. Those who spoke out Monday felt this should be handled by someone with arts expertise.

Angela Bemus, the district's director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said the arts coordinator position was on the chopping block because there are secondary and elementary principals with music degrees who could help fill the gap left by cutting the position.

Board member Taylor Goodvin said he didn't realize this particular position was one that could be cut. He said he supports the position and asked the board to consider removing it from the TLC.

The board decided to remove the position from the TLC program and instruct district administration to reclassify the position, keeping the position in the district and bring it to the board in the future.

Representatives from music and arts organizations throughout the district and community asked the board to support the position and the other TLC positions.

Music and arts teachers described feeling supported through the arts coordinator and discussed the amount of work the coordinator does for the arts and music programs.

The educators asked the board not to remove their one representative at the administrative level.

Board members Greenwell, Jan George, Goodvin, and Bob Michaelson voted for the reduction. Juli Albert, Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory voted against it.

The 17 TLC positions will be reduced as follows:

- Decrease of six consulting teachers from secondary;

- Decrease five consulting teachers from elementary;

- Decrease three program coordinators and;

- Decrease of three technology consulting teachers.

The district will follow the involuntary transfer procedures laid out in the employee handbook.

