Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

The Davenport School District has results from a community survey on long-range building and property plans, which drew more than 4,400 responses.

"This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district. It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we're going to choose," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said at Monday night's committee-of-the-whole board meeting. "The board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that. We've had this date circled on our calendar; from this moment forward, the heavy lift is going to occur."

The district worked with School Perceptions LLC to administer the districtwide survey that went out in October and helped collect the resulting data. School Perceptions President Bill Foster presented the survey and its findings at Monday night's meeting.

The survey generated 4,409 total responses, with a +/- 1.51% margin of error. Approximately 78% of respondents lived in Davenport, while 7% were Blue Grass residents.

In the search for the most favorable proposals for downsizing and "right-sizing" the school district and its properties, the alternative referred to as Pathway No. 2 garnered the most support.

It results in 15 grades K-5 elementary schools, five grades 6-8 intermediate schools, three high schools and one specialty (alternative) high school.

Details regarding the long-range facility plan’s timeline, school closures, changes to busing and district boundary lines are yet to be determined.

Board members said they wished to be clear that no middle-school closures were being considered.

The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning in the fall of next school year.

A spokesman from Bray Architects broke down each phase of implementing the long-range facilities plan. Phase 1 would potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary schools.

Bray used 2022-2023 district enrollment to guide projections for where elementary students would attend if their schools close:

Buchanan students would distribute to Fillmore, Harrison and Truman

Washington students would distribute to Garfield, Madison and McKinley

Monroe students would distribute to Hayes, Jefferson and Wilson

Pathway No. 2 may also convert Walcott K-8 into a 6-8 intermediate school.

More details about the survey results and the district's pending options and decisions are coming this week.