Construction trades building bid accepted, estimated completion in November 2023

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board has approved the construction of space for construction trades education.

In a unanimous vote, the board accepted a $3.8 million bid from H&R Construction of South Sioux City. The project will total $4.15 million with architectural and engineering fees.

The construction trades building will be attached to the Harry Hopkins Center on Highway 75 and is intended to provide a controlled environment for students to complete various building projects.

The 12,000-square-foot building would be added to the west side of the facility, and provide space for students to build houses or other small buildings, said Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance.

The board approved two additional alternatives that were included in the bid price. Director of Operations & Maintenance Tim Paul said one alternative was to add chain hoists in the building. H&R Construction quoted $31,000. The other alternative was two different company options for temperature control. H&R Construction quoted a low option of $53,000 from Star Controls.

There were other alternatives in the bid that were were added in the proposed project in case the bids came higher then estimated.

The alternatives were to change to a cheaper insultation, eliminate painting of the existing building exterior and different concrete masonry. Paul said they did not want to move forward with these alternatives.

Matt Basye, of the Sioux City architectural firm FEH Design, previously said the building will include two construction bays, one classroom, storage space and restrooms.

He said the project was part of a master plan developed five or six years ago for the Harry Hopkins facility. The project will also clean up the appearance of the Hopkins facility, which houses food services and the district's current trade school. The facility is named for Harry Hopkins, a Sioux City native and member of the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The project completion date is set for November 1, 2023.

The project will be paid from Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding.

