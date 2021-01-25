Coronavirus vaccine headed to teachers as cases drop, Sioux City Schools leaders say

SIOUX CITY -- With novel coronavirus positive cases dropping, the Sioux City School Board had the shortest discussion of the pandemic's impact on course instruction in at least six months, with four minutes covering the meeting agenda topic Monday.

The upshot of the good virus trend was that Sioux City School District has every reason to continue with in-school instruction instead of an online method, Superintendent Paul Gausman said.

"What we are doing is working well," Gausman said.

In further positive news, Gausman repeated the news he broke at the meeting two weeks ago, that district teachers will likely get the virus vaccine in February.

Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said the virus cases are diminishing, after another administrator noted the Woodbury County 14-day average positivity rate is 10 percent, well down from the 20 percent or higher mark that was present for many weeks in fall 2020.

"There is light. We are looking at numbers going down," Alarcon-Flory said.

District officials had expressed hope there would not be an uptick of positive cases among students and employees following the two-week holiday break, and that's exactly what has happened, with only two cases reported over three weeks in January.