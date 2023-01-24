Crescent Park Elementary building could face demolition

SIOUX CITY – Crescent Park Elementary could potentially be demolished to make way for a new apartment complex if the school district accepts an offer to buy the property submitted by a developer.

If that doesn't pan out, it could be converted into historic apartments, similar to some other, older buildings in Sioux City, or it could become a new space for the Urban Native Center.

The district received two bids for the Crescent Park property, 114 W. 27th St. The school board set a public hearing for Feb. 13 for community members to provide input.

The high bid was submitted by Koskovich & Murphy Developments of Sioux City, who offered the Sioux City Community School District $150,000 for the property. They plan to demolish the building and instead build one or two, three-story apartment buildings.

Koskovich & Murphy Developments recently developed the District 42 apartments in Sunnybrook and the Elk Greek housing subdivision. Currently, they are building a 24-unit apartment complex in the Morningside area. The developer was also behind the redevelopment of the former Metz Baking Co. plant on Highway 75.

The other bid was $110,000, submitted by Arch Icon Development and Construction, who plan on remodeling the building into a historic apartment complex. Arch Icon renovated the Central High School Annex into the Aberdeen Apartments and the Everett Elementary School Building into an apartment complex.

They originally bid $110,000 with a contingency that they would offer $1,000 more than the competing offer, up to $140,000. Facilities and Maintenance Director Tim Paul said they offered to change the cap to $200,000.

District legal counsel Dan Moore said the district could entertain other offers during the public hearing on Feb. 13. The district does not have to take the highest, best offer, and can consider other factors, such as if they want to keep the building.

The Urban Native Center also submitted a non-purchase proposal to the district to use the building for expanded services to both children and community members.

The Center would remodel the building to provide a safe learning environment for children and community members while also teaching various activities and culture, director Val Uken said in the proposal. It will also expand outreach opportunities and mental health support.

The space would be used to create a preschool room; a sensory activity engagement room for students to learn about nature, technology, and art; a dance room; relaxation room; library; elder craft room; gym and lunchroom; elder meeting room; community education classrooms; other classrooms for crafts and activities such as music, adult art, computer lab, sewing and horticulture; outreach and administrative space; and therapy rooms.

The proposal states the building could be complete by late October.

The aging facility was built in 1920 and is by far the oldest school building in the district. The school closed in 2016 when Perry Creek Elementary opened, combining students from Crescent Park, Lincoln and Clark elementary.

Paul said if he had to grade the building condition between an A and an F, he would give it a D.

"The reason it would achieve that grade is the boiler system in the building is an old steam boiler system that is going to need some upgrades," he said. The building is also not ADA-compliant and has no air conditioning.

Prior to hosting Hunt Elementary students, the building held Bryant Elementary students while the new school was built.

The district has sold a variety of former school buildings to the public and has become churches, and apartment complexes or demolished by the new owner.