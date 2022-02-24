 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Crusader Classic' show choir event at Bishop Heelan set for this weekend

SIOUX CITY -- This weekend will mark the first time that Bishop Heelan's show choir program really gets to show off at the high school's new gym.

According to a press release from the Catholic educators, about 30 Siouxland show choirs will compete on Friday and Saturday in Bishop Heelan High School’s annual Crusader Classic show choir invitational event. It will be just the second time the entire show choir event is held in Heelan’s new high school and the O’Gorman Fieldhouse. The previous year’s event had to be downsized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middle school competition will start at 5:45 p.m. on Friday and high school competition begins at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. The finals portion of the competition gets going at  7:30 p.m.

Sioux City East, which is hosting Sing All About It! on Saturday, March 5, will have a performance at 6:35 p.m. on Friday and shows on Saturday at 8:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 4:05 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton will go on at 5:45 p.m. on Friday and perform at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday. 

Sioux Center is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Friday night and has Saturday times of: 10:55 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Schools also set to perform on Friday, in order of appearance, include: Hinton, Harrisburg North, Westwood and Harlan. As for Saturday, there will be: Rock Valley, Hinton, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Westwood, Altoona, Blair, Harlan, Ralston, Le Mars and Spirit Lake.

Bishop Heelan will have the closeout performances each night.

Download PDF 2022 Crusader Classic Schedule
Per Bishop Heelan: Nearly 30 show choirs from the tri-state area are set to compete in Bishop Heelan High School's annual Crusader Classic show choir invitational show Friday-Saturday, Feb. 25-26. It will be just the second time the entire show choir event will be held in Heelan's new high school and the O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

Admission prices are $10 for the middle school night, $10 for daytime only on Saturday, $7 for the finals and $15 for the entire day. For more information contact Heelan vocal music faculty member Gage Fenton, at 226-0319 or gage.fenton@bishopheelan.org

