PIERRE, S.D. -- A retired Tyson Foods executive and Dakota Dunes resident soon will be appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday announced she intends to appoint Jim Lochner to the board.

Lochner was chief operations officer of Tyson Foods from 2009 until his retirement in 2014. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with bachelor's and master's degrees in meat and animal science.

"I believe my business experience in numerous technical support and operational areas will enable me to serve as an asset to the goals and missions of the Board of Regents," Lochner said in a news release from the governor's office.