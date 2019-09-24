NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley School District homecoming 2019 week festivities were completed Saturday.
Will Morales, a son of William and Heather Morales, is the king and Maggie Faldmo, a daughter of David and Robin Faldmo, is the queen who were honored during the Dakota Valley homecoming coronation event.
Other royalty candidates included Alexa Norton, Abby Poulsen, Deena Riley, Collin Becker, Sam Buckley and Eric Johnson.
On Thursday, the DV volleyball team defeated Canton in a sweep. The football team hosted a Friday game against Sioux Falls Christian, winning 31-9.
Students built floats for the Friday afternoon parade, and events for the week concluded with the high school dance Saturday.
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Noah Steele stretches for extra yardage while being pulled down by Yankton's Cole Rumsey during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Eric Johnson grinds for yardage as Yankton's Jack Schaa tries to pull him down during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Zion Robinson celebrates a touchdown during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Eric Johnson catches the ball as teammate Kobey June blocks Yankton's Trevor Fitzgerald during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Yankton's Cooper Cornemann gets pushed out of bounds by Dakota Valley's Chayce Montagne during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Kobey June escapes from Yankton's Aidan Feser after catching a pass during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Noah Steele gets tackled by Yankton's Trevor Fitzgerald during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Nathan Favors tries to keep hands on the ball as Yankton's Wil Pease moves in to tackle during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Yankton's Grant Nelson is brought down by a swarm of Dakota Valley defenders during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Bennett Green tries to tackle Yankton's Cooper Cornemann during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley's Zion Robinson tries to pull down Yankton's Cameron Zahrbock and he steps over Dakota Valley's Donald Whitlock during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley head coach Jeff VanDenHul leads his team to the field at the start of Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley vs Yankton football
Dakota Valley fans cheer a long run by Dakota Valley's Eric Johnson during Dakota Valley vs Yankton football action played Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
