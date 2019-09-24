{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota Valley Homecoming 2019

Maggie Faldmo and Will Morales were selected as queen and king during the Dakota Valley homecoming coronation event.

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley School District homecoming 2019 week festivities were completed Saturday.

Will Morales, a son of William and Heather Morales, is the king and Maggie Faldmo, a daughter of David and Robin Faldmo, is the queen who were honored during the Dakota Valley homecoming coronation event.

Other royalty candidates included Alexa Norton, Abby Poulsen, Deena Riley, Collin Becker, Sam Buckley and Eric Johnson.

On Thursday, the DV volleyball team defeated Canton in a sweep. The football team hosted a Friday game against Sioux Falls Christian, winning 31-9.

Students built floats for the Friday afternoon parade, and events for the week concluded with the high school dance Saturday.

