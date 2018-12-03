NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley High School science students have been named national finalists in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest.
Five school projects in each state have been named state finalists. The Samsung program encourages students to address real-world issues in their community using skills in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
Dakota Valley High School science teacher Douglas Johnson and students will work on a project to address bus safety, by engineering warning signals to alert drivers of obscured bus stops and rail crossing stops.
If Dakota Valley is named the South Dakota state winner in December, it will receive a $20,000 Samsung technology package. The Top 10 finalists of the remaining 250 projects will continue to the final round of the Solve For Tomorrow competition.
The DV Activity Plan will be judged based on problem applicability, community involvement/impact, application of STEM studies, feasibility and originality.
The Sioux City School District Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles class is one of five Iowa finalists that are among the 250 named nationally by Samsung.