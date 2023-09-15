SIOUX CITY — Dan Greenwell is seeking re-election to his seat on the Sioux City School Board.

Greenwell, who currently serves as the school board’s president, announced Thursday he will run for the seat this November.

Greenwell, a business owner and a former executive at Terra Industries, was elected in 2019, He was the top vote-getter with almost 2,000 votes more than the other candidates. He also ran unsuccessfully for the board in 2015. He was selected as board president in 2022.

When announcing his intention to re-run, Greenwell shared statistics surrounding the school’s financial practices, tax levy and cash balances. After he was elected, the district saw a sharp decrease in the tax levy.

Greenwell pointed to that, stating he “fought for lower tax levy rates” as well as pointed to an increase to the district spending authority reserves, indicating when he was elected and implemented “improved financial practices.”

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Greenwell, Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Scolaro and Scarlett have also announced they will not be running in the upcoming election. Philip Hamman, who was selected to fill Alarcon-Flory’s seat until November indicated during his interview he intended to run for a full term.

The ballot will have two term-length options for candidates; no one can run for both. Candidates can either run for one of the four available, four-year terms, or the one available, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory’s term.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place on Nov. 2.