Davenport, Bettendorf school boards earn statewide award

The Davenport school board of directors won the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for the 2021-2022 school year — one of only 15 across the state.

"It just goes to show how much extra effort the board is putting in," board president Dan Gosa said. "That they're going above and beyond with their time. It's a complete 180 from where we were to where we are now. I appreciate every one of these board members; they've all been great to work with. We may disagree at times, but we all do it for the students and the district. And, to improve the district and ourselves as board members."

The awards are given each year to board members, board teams, superintendents and area education association chief administrators who have dedicated time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their skills and knowledge for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards. The Bettendorf school board was another local recipient of the award.

The IASB presented the award on Nov. 17 during its annual convention in Des Moines.

"The IASB put out a 'best practice' that school boards should follow, and we've been intentionally following that over the last couple of years," Davenport superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. "We're very intentional about becoming the best school board-superintendent team that we can, because everything starts at that level with the direction that the school district is going. I'm incredibly proud of our board; they're focused on the better boardsmanship."

Schneckloth said it was exciting to pack into the Iowa Events Center for the annual conference — namely, seeing his district recognized.

"That's just a symbol of the direction that we're going; even though we're making very difficult decisions now, we're going to a place where we're making things better for our students," he said.

The IASB's 2021-2022 Individual Achievement Awards were presented to 112 board members from 48 PK-12 school boards, four area education agency boards and one community college board. A majority of the Davenport school board completed the requirements for this award as well, through board service, formal in-service programs and experience.

IASB is a nonprofit organization representing Iowa’s 327 school districts, nine area education agencies and 15 community colleges.