Davenport school board votes on three school closures, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year.

The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe.

Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.

Monday night's school board agenda broke the proposed school closures into three separate votes — one for each school. The transition of sixth-graders into intermediate schools also was a separate item.

The board also voted to move district sixth-graders into the middle school buildings in fall of 2024, aligning with its K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal.

Director Kent Paustian voted against this item, saying district staff will be able to prepare for the transition by next fall and should do so then, rather than waiting. He felt strongly that the district should "be making other decisions when 2024 rolls around."

"I think it's so critical that we get that done now and not put it off," he said. "To me, it just does not make any sense to delay it."

Gordon also voted against the transition timeline, saying the sixth-grade switch in 2024 — as opposed to fall 2023 alongside elementary closures — could heighten the stress of already vulnerable students. She also is concerned for impacted teachers and staff.

"It's going to be rough no matter what we decide," Director Allison Beck said, calling to ensure the district has proper supports in place to help students navigating the transition.

Director Bruce Potts challenged fellow board members and community members to look at the bigger picture, which is the district's goal of providing better educational opportunities and outcomes for all students, including those at the intermediate level.

Before the votes, district parent Sarah Brennan expressed her worries about the closures, including the high number of low-income students who will be impacted.

Ann McGlynn, who spoke out against the choice of schools targeted for closure at last week's committee of the whole meeting, returned to reiterate her concerns about transportation and available breakfast hours for those being bused.

Board president Dan Gosa later promised that bused students will not miss breakfast.

The school board tentatively plans to vote on district boundary changes on Monday, Jan. 9.

During final discussions last week on the district's long-range facilities plan, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth offered assurances the plan has been thoroughly studied and scrutinized. Among other challenges, the district must accommodate building-use changes that are resulting from big drops in enrollment.

The district has an estimated 5,000 fewer students this year than in the recent past.

“These are incredibly difficult decisions, and we’ve been working tirelessly to make sure you have enough information to make that decision. We see this as an opportunity to balance, as much as possible, in our district,” Schneckloth said last week.

Asked why Buchanan was targeted for closure, he said that two newly remodeled buildings — Fillmore and Truman — border Buchanan, and all bordering schools have a cafeteria and gymnasium, which Buchanan lacks.

Also last week, Paustian first questioned the delay to the 2024-2025 school year for transitioning sixth-graders to the intermediate buildings. The move would allow the district to build preschools at each elementary building, which he said is a step that would greatly improve early literacy.

“So why do we want to delay that another whole year?” he asked. “I just think we’re not thinking far enough ahead and the impact on early literacy and what preschool can do in these elementaries.”

Those unable to attend the meeting can view the recording on the district's YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/0W4AgQK8z4c.

