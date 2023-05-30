Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Olin Hall, the longtime home of Nebraska Wesleyan University's science and math programs, started coming down last week.

The $2.8 million demolition project, which is expected to take approximately two months, will create a green space on the corner of 50th Street and Madison Avenue later this year.

NWU's Board of Governors first approved a resolution to spend $1.8 million to tear down Olin Hall a year ago, in May 2022, but later expanded the budget in September to cover several other costs.

Demolition began on Wednesday.

While most of the building will be razed, Nebraska Wesleyan is planning to retain two lecture halls accessible from a walkway between Olin and the Smith-Curtis Administration Building to the east.

To maintain access to the planetarium in the basement underneath the lecture halls, the university will install a new elevator, a spokeswoman said.

And, to compensate for some classroom space being lost with Olin Hall's demolition, new classrooms will be built in Smith-Curtis.

Finally, Nebraska Wesleyan anticipates a new green space on the northwest corner of the liberal arts university's campus will be ready before students return for the start of the 2023-24 school year in August.

The three-story building first opened in the winter of 1968 as one of 77 similar buildings funded by the Olin Foundation in the mid-1960s.

The Lincoln Star reported at the time that the $2.3 million grant to Nebraska Wesleyan from the philanthropic organization started by Franklin W. Olin was the largest foundation grant made to a Nebraska college or university.

But as the building closed in on six decades serving students and faculty, its age began to show.

In 2019, Nebraska Wesleyan moved most of the academic programs formerly housed in Olin Hall to the brand-new, $29 million Duane W. Acklie Hall of Science.

The 80,000-square-foot Acklie Hall has 15 labs and six classrooms and is now the home to the biology, chemistry, and psychology programs, and also offers space for other classes.

It was the first new academic building opened at Nebraska Wesleyan since 1981.

