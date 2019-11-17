Denison High School launches internal investigation into teacher's use of racial slur

DENISON, Iowa -- A teacher at Denison High School is under investigation after a reported use of a racial slur in a classroom.
According to a Friday Facebook post on the Denison Community School page, school officials learned Friday of an incident where a teacher used "a racial slur in a classroom recently." The post does not specify when exactly the incident occurred, nor does it say which teacher used the slur, or what slur was used.
"We take the issue of racism extremely seriously and regret and apologize for any impact this has had on anyone. We are conducting an internal investigation into the matter, and we will work in concert with our students, families and faculty to resolve the situation," the post read.