District moves forward with construction trades building

SIOUX CITY -- Students interested in a career in the construction trades may have more space for projects as soon as November 2023.

The Sioux City Community School District is moving forward with a $4 million construction trades building attached to the Harry Hopkins Center on Highway 75.

The school board board set a public hearing for May 9 at the regular school board meeting.

The purpose of the facility is to provide a controlled environment for students to complete various building projects.

The 12,000-square-foot building would be added to the west side of the facility, and provide space for students to build houses or other small building, said Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance.

Matt Basye, of the Sioux City architectural firm FEH Design, said the building will include two construction bays, one classroom, storage space and restrooms.

He said the project was part of a master plan developed five or six years ago for the Harry Hopkins facility. The project will also clean up the appearance of the Hopkins facility, which houses food services and the district's current trade school. The facility is named for Harry Hopkins, a Sioux City native and member of the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Bids will be taken in June, with construction starting in July. Basye estimated 16 to 17 months for construction, but said it should only take half that time. The extended timeline is due to supply chain issues.

The project will be paid from Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding.

