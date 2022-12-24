Doane scholarship will help low-income students pursue STEM fields

"The SUCCESS program provides a terrific opportunity for students to break into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Williams said in a news release.
Students who enroll in Doane's biology, biochemistry, chemistry, engineering, natural sciences or environmental sciences degree programs can receive annual scholarships of up to $7,800 through the program, or $31,200 over four years, beginning in 2023.
They will also live alongside other students in the program in Doane's residence halls, receive additional advising from faculty and have opportunities to do research or pursue internships.
The grant award marks the second time Doane has received funding from the National Science Foundation for the SUCCESS program.
In a previous cohort, 28 of the 38 students who received assistance through the program graduated in less than four years, with 16 of those continuing in STEM-related fields, according to Doane, and the remaining 12 pursued medicine or professional programs.
The 10 students who left the program either continued at the liberal arts college in Crete or transferred to other schools.
Applications for the 2023 cohort of SUCCESS scholars will be open until March 15, 2023, to be considered for the 2023-24 school year. Doane plans to award scholarships to 10 students annually for three years.
According to Morningside University, the funding its agriculture program is getting from Cargill will be used to lease a tractor and buy equipment for the applied agriculture and food studies department’s Cargill Outdoor Classroom.
The Davenport school board's vote on Monday kicked-off the first phase the district's shift to a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway, a key provision of its highly-anticipated long-range facilities plan. This plan will set the tone for Davenport schools over the next 10 to 20 years—here are five things to know as the district continues to move forward.
Moline nonprofit SAL Community Services was awarded a three-year grant totaling nearly $1.2 million to support and expand its early childhood development services. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) offered the grant to implement its Prevention Initiative (PI) program, which provides intensive, research-based child development and family support services for expectant parents or those with children up to age three—aiming to build a strong early learning foundation and prepare children for success at school.
Western Illinois University graduate student Ashley Danner was awarded this year's WIU-Quad Cities Core Values Award for Personal Growth, which recognizes her leadership in implementing and expanding WIU-QC's student government association. WIU-QC was also recently awarded a $39,700 grant from the Quad Cities Community Foundation for a part-time Spanish Bilingual Family Resource Specialist to serve WIU-Qc's upcoming Learning Lab Site, "Rocky's Play Space."
South Sioux has only had an esports team since 2018 but has already seen success at the state level. This past fall, one team, which plays the action game "Valorant", finished first in the state while another finished third in a sports game competition.
Dane Bowder (left), assistant professor of biology, works with a student in one of Doane's lab facilities. Bowder is one of five co-principal investigators who applied for the National Science Foundation's S-STEM grant, which provides funding for Doane's SUCCESS program.