Dordt adds new programs for college instruction, including public health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University is adding new or revised program offerings, including a piece to give college students more expertise regarding public health crises, such as the ongoing novel coronavirus spread.

Those new pieces were announced in a Thursday press release, as the education and biology departments have developed new program opportunities for students.

One component includes a new public health emphasis for biology majors, which the release said is important, as such knowledge is needed for students who could work in the public health field.

Professor Jeff Ploegstra said trends in public health continue to show the need for a greater emphasis on proactive approaches to health and wellness. Ploegstra said that in the midst of public health crises like COVID-19, it is vitally important to take public health seriously.

New endorsements are available in the education department as well, including a joint Agriculture/Biology Education major and an expanded Agriculture Education major.

Dordt is one of three schools in Iowa offering an agriculture-education program, the only one to offer it from a Christian perspective, the release said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.