Dordt aiming to raise $90 million by 2024

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University is launching the largest capital campaign in the institution’s history to raise $90 million by the end of 2023.

The "Planting for the Future," campaign will focus on three different areas: expanding and supporting existing programs, updating campus buildings and creating scholarships. The initial phase of the campaign has raised $70 million in cash and pledge gifts.

“Dordt has a long history of people giving sacrificially, which enabled Dordt to be established back in 1955, and has allowed us to arrive where we are today,” Dordt President Erik Hoekstra said. “With this campaign, we want to continue to make Dordt a place that can develop effective kingdom citizens who can serve in a world in need of wisdom.”

The campaign is focused on improving academic facilities and programs due to the growth in student enrollment over the last eight to 10 years, John Baas, vice president of advancement said.

“The campaign is readying us academically, as well as in our campus infrastructure, to continue to grow,” Hoekstra said. “This is important as, since 2012, Dordt has grown by more than 25 percent.”

All of the projects will add to the student experience and have an emphasis on students growing academically and spiritually, he said.

The first area of focus consists of raising $29 million to improve on-campus spaces for the nursing, agriculture, research and technical degree programs.

A few of the projects under this focus have already been funded and constructed including a theater arts center and a nursing center. An agriculture stewardship center expansion is halfway done and the research institute, academic centers and faculty improvements have begun being funded.

This area of funding has also allowed the university to make investments in online education and Baas said the administration is speaking with donors about making additions to graduate programs.

The second area of focus is raising $36 million for the expansion and remodel of the B.J. Haan Auditorium, renovations to the De Witt Gymnasium, the building of the indoor turf facility and a new dining commons.

With the growth of the music department and the recent focus on live streaming access, Baas said the university knew it was time to remodel the auditorium. The dining commons has also been an area in need of improvements.

Bass said construction on the auditorium and dining commons is scheduled to begin within the next two years. He said supply chain issues and restricted contractor availabilities are challenging.

Construction of the indoor turf facility is expected to begin soon. The $8 million air-inflated dome will be built across the street from Dordt's campus and next to other sports and recreational amenities, including the city's football field, waterpark and ice arena.

It will measure 250 by 470 feet with a height of 75 feet. The main entrance will be an 8,400-square-foot building, which will house offices, restrooms, storage, concessions and seating for spectators. Early 2023

The third focus consists of raising $25 million designated to create student scholarship support and planned giving to increase student access to Dordt.

“We want to have more students experience the kind of life-changing education that happens at Dordt, making a Dordt education within their reach,” Hoekstra said.

The planning of this large campaign started two years ago, when university administration approached the top 39 donors with $120 million in projects, asking which ones they felt were most important and were most likely to be funded.

The administration eventually approached the top 100 donors, raising the initial $70 million. Now, Bass said they are reaching out to the rest of the Defender Nation to fund the remaining $20 million.

Donors can choose to designate their gifts to a specific area within the campaign or allow the university to designate it on their behalf.

“A large number of our lead gifts—some of several million dollars—were given to be used where they are needed most,” Bass said. “This shows the high level of trust that our donors have in Dordt and its leadership.”

The campaign will go on the road starting in fall 2022, with events taking place around the country.

“I am excited to talk with members of Defender Nation and reflect on our strong history and discuss plans for our future,” Hoekstra said. “When we all come together, we can do amazing things for the kingdom.”

