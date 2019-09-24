SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University Professor Nathan Tintle has been awarded a $353,000 grant from National Institutes for Health for continuing research on statistical methods for analyzing human genetics data.
Tintle, a professor of statistics, has been awarded a series of similar grants over the past several years. According to a college release, he is working to develop a framework to evaluate the performance of existing statistical tests to assess the relationship between genetics and human disease.
Tintle has been working with a research group, including a local high school teacher and numerous Dordt undergraduate students, to develop methods to utilize large electronic health record systems known as biobanks.
