SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Dordt University has received a $75,000 grant to develop an accelerated online master’s degree program for STEM teaching.

The “Labs to Classrooms” project will help upper-level undergraduate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students and adult STEM professionals receive teaching licensure, according to a Dordt news release.

Dordt plans to create a master’s of arts in teaching program, as well as improve the content and knowledge of STEM teachers in the region.

“The highest subject area shortages of teachers are in the STEM disciplines,” said Ryan Zonnefeld, professor of education and co-principal investigator for the project. “Dordt’s mission has always been to serve the broader community, and an MAT program broadens this service”

Steve Holtrop, director of graduate studies, Ryan Zonnefeld, and Valorie Zonnefeld, professor of mathematics, were investigators for the project titled “Exploration of a Labs to Classrooms Teaching Fellowship Program for Career-Changing STEM Professionals.”

In their proposal, the team described how they believed the program will support placing highly qualified, fully licensed STEM teachers into high-need and rural middle schools and high schools, helping to ease the problem of overstretched math and science departments and teachers operating outside of their areas of licenses, according to the news release.

The program will be funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, which provides funding to higher education institutes to recruit and prepare STEM majors and professionals to become teachers.

“This grant provides an exciting opportunity for exploring a path for working adults to receive the training and credentials needed to combine their science knowledge with a sense of calling to work with middle and high school students,” Holtrop said.

Through the funding, there is potential for future funding to supports students, according to the news release.