Dordt will finish college semester in online fashion, due to coronavirus possibilities

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University will end the final weeks of the fall semester with online courses, out of precautions due to community spread of the novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

A Dordt release said the switch from in-person classes is due to expectations that students could return from Thanksgiving break travels after possibly coming into contact with the virus.

Most students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving, although some, such as international students or those on athletics teams, can apply for special dormitory or campus housing.

The last day of the semester with face-to-face classes will be Nov. 24, and the switch to online on Nov. 30. Finals week will take place online from Dec. 8 to 11.

“Leaving campus and traveling over Thanksgiving break increases the likelihood that students and employees will come in contact with COVID-19. With only two weeks left in the semester, returning to campus also increases the risk that students will need to quarantine or isolate during one of the busiest, most stressful times in their semester,” President Erik Hoekstra said.