Dordt will finish semester online in bid to avoid COVID-19 infections

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University will end the final weeks of the fall semester with online courses, out of precautions due to community spread of the novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.
A Dordt release said the switch from in-person classes is due to expectations that students could return from Thanksgiving break travels after possibly coming into contact with the virus.
Most students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving, although some, such as international students or those on athletics teams, can apply for special dormitory or campus housing.
The last day of the semester with face-to-face classes will be Nov. 24, and the switch to online on Nov. 30. Finals week will take place online from Dec. 8 to 11.
“Leaving campus and traveling over Thanksgiving break increases the likelihood that students and employees will come in contact with COVID-19. With only two weeks left in the semester, returning to campus also increases the risk that students will need to quarantine or isolate during one of the busiest, most stressful times in their semester,” President Erik Hoekstra said.
A summary of COVID-19 details said that when the semester was set up, "what was unexpected was the high infection and positivity rates in the local Sioux County community."
As of Tuesday, more than 2,450 cases of coronavirus have occurred in Sioux County, placing second highest among Northwest Iowa counties, trailing only Woodbury.
For the spring semester, current plans are to have courses return to in-person format. The first day of classes for the spring semester is Jan. 14.
By late January, Dordt officials will announce their plans regarding spring break and Easter. Commencement will be held on May 7.
“As we make plans for the spring semester, we will take into account what we learned during the fall. We plan to begin in-person classes this spring semester in a way that provides a safe, fulfilling learning environment for our students,” vice president for student success Robert Taylor said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.