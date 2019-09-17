SIOUX CITY -- East High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2019 theme “Arabian Nights.”
The homecoming coronation was Monday. The homecoming queen is Ella Voloshen, daughter of Ed and Carol Voloshen, and the king is Chayce Patterson, son of Jamie Burns and Chad Patterson.
The parade will held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, starting at the city library on Morningside Avenue and then proceeding north towards the Morningside College campus.
The homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, with the Black Raiders hosting Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Olsen Stadium. At 5:30 p.m., the Taste of Morningside pre-game meal will be served at the stadium shelter house.
The homecoming dance will take place at East High School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Homecoming queen candidates also included: Janaya Barnes, daughter of Rochelle Barnes and Anthony Wilkins; Olivia Barnes, daughter of Melonie and Cory Barnes; Emily Catherine Copple, daughter of Hollie and Scott Copple; Nyamal Dhol, daughter of Stephany Mayer; Myranda Duitsman, daughter of Desiree and Terry Duitsman; Emily Fahrendholz, daughter of Hollie and Brian Fahrendholz; Ellie Risdal, daughter of Kerri Johnson and Troy Risdal; Katlynn Tucker, daughter of Julie Treinen and Raymond Tucker; Madi Van Dyke, daughter of Vicki and Dave Van Dyke; Gracie Van Roekel, daughter of April Mahr and Andy Van Roekel; and Emma Von Hagel, daughter of Kristi and Curt Von Hagel.
Candidates for homecoming king also included: Casey Blake son of Katy and Juan Blake; Jaleque Dunson, son of Heidie and Rod Dunson; Colby East, son of Annette and Ryan East; Patrick Gottburg, son of Lisa and Terry Gottburg; Craig Harris, nephew of Elizabeth Buster; Seth Hanson, son of Julie and Tom Hanson; Kayden Jones, son of Chris and Tony Jones; Carter Junge, son of Aaron and Stacy Junge; Brian Nathaniel, son of Kristi and Shiran Nathaniel; Alec Patino, son of Karrie and Leo Patino; and Caleb Winter, son of Ashley and Nate Winter.
