East High School gifted more than $400,000 for scholarship fund

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City’s East High School received a gift of more than $400,000 to establish a scholarship in honor of a former Sioux City native and graduate.

The school accepted the gift from the estate of Eva L. Karroll during the Monday night school board meeting.

“It was very, very generous for someone to do that,” said School Board Member Taylor Goodvin.

Karroll died on Oct. 28, 2020, at 104 years old. She was a Creston native and a high school business teacher for nine years at schools in Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois, according to her obituary.

Karroll left $429,098.11 – 25 percent of her estate - to East High School to establish a scholarship in the honor of her husband Nicholas Karroll.

Nicholas Karroll, a Sioux City native, died on Dec. 17, 2002. Karroll was born in Sioux City on April 4, 1916.

He graduated from East High School and attended Morningside University. He was active in athletics in both high school and college, according to his obituary. He enlisted as a cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He subsequently retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a major.