East High School gifted more than $400,000 for scholarship fund

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City’s East High School received a gift of more than $400,000 to establish a scholarship in honor of a former Sioux City native and graduate.
The school accepted the gift from the estate of Eva L. Karroll during the Monday night school board meeting.
“It was very, very generous for someone to do that,” said School Board Member Taylor Goodvin.
Karroll died on Oct. 28, 2020, at 104 years old. She was a Creston native and a high school business teacher for nine years at schools in Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois, according to her obituary.
Karroll left $429,098.11 – 25 percent of her estate - to East High School to establish a scholarship in the honor of her husband Nicholas Karroll.
Nicholas Karroll, a Sioux City native, died on Dec. 17, 2002. Karroll was born in Sioux City on April 4, 1916.
He graduated from East High School and attended Morningside University. He was active in athletics in both high school and college, according to his obituary. He enlisted as a cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He subsequently retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a major.
Eva and Nicholas Karroll, retired to Arizona in 1979 and were married for 58 years before his death.
Upon the acceptance of the gift, the district established a trust fund with Security National Bank to invest the funds and to administer the Nicholas Karroll Scholarship, according to a board executive summary. Superintendent Paul Gausman is in charge of establishing and administering the funds.
Karroll also left a gift of nearly $1 million to Creston Community School District to establish a scholarship fund.