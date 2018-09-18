SIOUX CITY | East High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2018 theme “Game Night.”
The homecoming coronation was Monday. The homecoming queen is Ryley Nelson, daughter of Ryan and Charlotte Nelson, and the king is Nathan Zyzda, son of Chris and Jamie Zyzda.
The parade was held Monday, and grand marshal was Paul Gausman, superintendent of the Sioux City school district.
The homecoming football game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the Black Raiders hosting Des Moines Hoover at Olsen Stadium.
The homecoming dance will take place at East High School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Homecoming queen candidates also included: Cheyenne Bennett, daughter of Kevin and Sheracy Bennett; Denisse Camarena, daughter of Mary and Fernando Buenrostro; Allee Downing, daughter of Matt and Staci Downing; Ashley Flynn, daughter of Dave and Lynette Flynn; Anni Funke, daughter of Neal and Jenee Funke; Nicole Serrano, daughter of Mary Vanfosson and Juan Serrano; Baylee Stodola, daughter of Joel and Andrea Stoodla; Kirstin Sykes, daughter of Jim and Laurie Sykes; Kayla Washington, daughter of Jane Warren and Marcel Washington; and Nikki Wilkerson, daughter of Jeff and Shelia Wilkerson.
Candidates for homecoming king also included: Jordan Abrams, son of David Abrams and Angel Wallace; Thomas Burkhart, son of Carin Burkhart Burns and stepson of Tiffany Burns; Kyle Burns, son of Keith and Mary Burns; Javonte Keck, son of Jen Keck; Alex Kleider, son of Greg and Andrea Kleider; Nathan Petrik, son of Robert and Kathryn Petrik; Isaac Plambeck, son of Scott and Lila Plambeck; Aidan Vanderloo, son of Jim and Jody Vanderloo; Edward Voloshen, son of Ed and Carol Voloshen; and Kaleb Voss, son of Kraig and Belinda Voss.