 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East high senior places second in innovator competition, earning $1,000 for her photography business
0 comments

East high senior places second in innovator competition, earning $1,000 for her photography business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – East High Senior Megan Thompson earned second place in the University of Iowa/Jacobson Institute’s Innovator Competition.

Thompson is a photographer and created her businesses, Meganography, in 2016. She is a photographer and videographer that specialize in destination weddings, elopements and seniors.

Thompson was introduced to the competition through her coursework in the Sioux City Career Academy, where she participates in the business and entrepreneurship pathways.

The innovator competition is for any high school student in grades 9 through 12. To encourage the entrepreneurial mindset in youth, the Jacobson Institute sponsors the Innovator Competition each fall and spring. This investment in the future of entrepreneurship provides high school innovators with financial support and feedback from successful entrepreneurs.

Her second place honor came with a $1,000 award to support the ongoing entrepreneurship efforts of the business.

Meganography has photographed over 40 weddings, and has 38 booked for the upcoming 2021 wedding season. Meganography travels all over the U.S. and will be able to travel worldwide starting in 2022.

Caitlin Yamada

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News